'This is my dream club' - Vinicius Junior makes Real Madrid contract renewal vow

The 25-year-old forward is currently approaching the final 12 months of his agreement in the Spanish capital, a situation that often sparks intense transfer speculation. However, speaking ahead of Real Madrid's crucial Champions League quarter-final first leg showdown with Bayern Munich, Vinicius was quick to dismiss any suggestions of an exit.

“I hope I can stay here for a long time. I still have a year left on my contract, but I’m very calm. I have the president’s confidence. At the right time, I’ll renew and stay here for a long time, because this is my dream club,” Vinicius said.