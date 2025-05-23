Move over Sir Jim Ratcliffe?! Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to be Man Utd ‘part-owner’ of the future as Portuguese GOAT would ‘jump at’ chance to make Old Trafford return
Cristiano Ronaldo is being tipped to become a Manchester United “part-owner” of the future, as he would “jump at” the chance to rejoin the Red Devils.
- Took in two spells with the Red Devils as a player
- Retirement remains some way off at 40 years of age
- Moves into coaching or ownership being mooted