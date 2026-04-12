Barcelona beat city rivals Espanyol 4-1 in Saturday’s Camp Nou derby, but the Matchday 31 contest was marred by racist chants from sections of the crowd.

Stadium officials responded by making two public-address announcements, urging supporters to cease the offensive chanting and warning that such behaviour could lead to legal action.

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