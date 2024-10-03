More Man Utd misery? Porto and ex-Chelsea target Samu Omorodion are perfectly placed to capitalise on Red Devils' weakness in the Europa League

The former Atletico Madrid striker missed out on a Premier League move this summer, but now has the perfect chance to showcase his talent

We've all grown accustomed to Gary Neville staring dead-eyed into the camera and bemoaning the fortunes of Manchester United. But even by the Red Devils' legend own high standards of haranguing, his assessment of Sunday's defeat to Tottenham was noteworthy.

"They need to get a grip on that dressing room," he said. "The first half was as bad as it gets. This is a shocking day, a sobering day. This is a really bad day for [Erik] Ten Hag... They have been an absolute disgrace. It's one of the worst performances I have seen under Ten Hag. And that is saying something. It is really bad. Today has shocked me about how low they have gone."

Ten Hag's attempts to placate his critics at full time - by pleading for yet more time to turn things around - fell on pretty deaf ears too. "Ten Hag has verbal diarrhoea. I don't know what game he was watching. The lap at the end is a lap for losers," ex-Premier League striker Chris Sutton retorted, regarding the trudge around the pitch that United undertook at the end of the game.

It certainly feels like Ten Hag's lowest ebb, but surprisingly the club have briefed that they are sticking with their man - for now. As reported by The Telegraph, the Red Devils boss has been given a stay of execution for upcoming fixtures against Porto and Aston Villa. Despite this, it's hard to shake the feeling that Ten Hag is now surviving on borrowed time.