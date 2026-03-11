Goal.com
Moratti reveals: "They asked me to take over Napoli and relaunch it"

The former president of Inter recounts an anecdote about his past and that of Napoli.

Massimo Moratti, former owner and president of Inter, speaks to Radio Kiss Kiss. On the Nerazzurri's current situation, defeated 1-0 by Milan in the latest Milan derby: "Chivu's team lost to Milan, they have a good margin to do well and bring home the Scudetto, but I have to say that they need to start running. Because I've seen a decline in their physical condition and to win the Scudetto they will need to perform better."

  • Moratti then reveals an interesting anecdote about Napoli's past, and in particular about the year in which the Neapolitan club went bankrupt in 2004: "When the club went bankrupt, a Serie A president called me and suggested that I take over the club and relaunch it. But I saw it as intrusive, a lack of respect for a city and a fanbase that deserved someone who would take the reins of the club just as chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis did."

