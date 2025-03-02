Monterrey forced to relocate Champions Cup match against Vancouver Whitecaps because of Shakira’s tour

AFPSiddhant LazarMonterrey forced to relocate Champions Cup match against Vancouver Whitecaps because of Shakira’s tourCONCACAF Champions CupLiga MXVancouver WhitecapsMonterreyThe pop superstar’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has forced a change of venue for the Liga MX side’s last-16 Champions Cup tie.Monterrey's home leg against Vancouver Whitecaps moved to TorreonBBVA Stadium unavailable due to Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tourFans express frustration over last-minute venue switchArticle continues below