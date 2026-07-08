AFP
Paul Pogba on the move again? Monaco leave door open for ex-Man Utd midfielder to depart after injury-plagued debut season
Monaco director addresses Pogba exit rumours
General manager Thiago Scuro has sparked speculation regarding Pogba's future by confirming that the midfielder could leave the club during the current transfer window. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Scuro admitted that the club is evaluating the Frenchman's position as he enters the final twelve months of his contract.
When asked if the 33-year-old was likely to move on, Scuro provided a very honest assessment of the situation. "Yes, of course," the director stated. "Maybe he will leave, maybe he will stay. It's a very complicated subject. We have a lot of respect for the person first. When he arrived here, he was very positive, he helped the young players. But the truth is also that the project (with him) didn't work well last season. When we started it, the expectations we had were very different."
- AFP
Filipe Luis to make final decision
The arrival of new head coach Filipe Luis has shifted the dynamic for several senior players, including Pogba. The former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea defender officially took charge of first-team training on Monday, and he is expected to use the pre-season schedule to determine which players fit into his tactical vision for the upcoming campaign.
Pogba’s physical condition remains the primary concern for the coaching staff after a grueling campaign where he was limited to just six appearances and 115 minutes of action for Monaco due to a combination of fitness issues, thigh problems, a calf injury, and an ankle injury. This troubled season coincided with Monaco finishing seventh in the league, meaning they will have to settle for the Conference League next season. Consequently, the upcoming summer preparation will act as a trial period for the midfielder, with Luis holding the final power over whether to integrate him into the squad or sanction a sale to help balance the books.
Fitness and technical levels under scrutiny
Scuro emphasised that any decision regarding Pogba will be based on merit and performance during the high-intensity summer drills. The club are looking for evidence that the midfielder can return to the elite physical levels that once made him the most expensive footballer in the world during his time at Old Trafford. This challenge follows a turbulent period for Pogba, who parted ways with Juventus in November 2024 via a mutual contract termination before signing a two-year deal with Monaco in June 2025. His debut for the French side in November 2025 marked his first competitive appearance in 811 days, following an 18-month suspension for a doping violation after testing positive for DHEA.
"I believe that now, we have to be fair with him: look at his preparation every week, see how he has progressed at the physical level, at the technical level," Scuro explained to the gathered media. "And after that it's going to be a coach's decision, if Filipe Luis is going to give him playing time or not. We have the summer to see what Paul's level will be."
- AFP
Financial pressure at Stade Louis II
Beyond the tactical concerns, Monaco are also facing external pressure to trim their wage bill. With France's financial watchdog, the DNCG, closely monitoring the club's accounts, several high earners have been linked with moves away from the principality. Pogba's significant salary makes him an obvious candidate for departure if he is not guaranteed a starting role.
The club are also looking at moving on other senior figures to ensure they comply with financial regulations. Reports suggest that Pogba is not the only high-profile name on the chopping block, with former Tottenham defender Eric Dier also mentioned as a potential departure as Monaco looks to refresh the squad and lower their total expenditure ahead of the new season.
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