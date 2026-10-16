Crystal Pix
'I'm going to show him' - Moises Caicedo makes leadership vow to Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso after injury return
Returning to the fold
The 24-year-old recently reclaimed his spot in the Chelsea lineup following a spell on the sidelines. He anchored the midfield during Saturday's resounding 5-1 thrashing of Bournemouth, marking his first start since Alonso took charge at Stamford Bridge.
Despite being an established part of the club's leadership group at Cobham, Caicedo acknowledges a lingering weakness in his game. The Ecuadorian is now determined to embrace the responsibilities of the armband, recognising the need to bark orders and actively guide his team-mates during matches.
- Crystal Pix
Leading by example
Speaking to the club's official website, Caicedo outlined his ambitions under the new regime. "With Xabi I am going to keep developing, for sure, and show him why he trusts me," he said.
The midfielder admitted that communication does not come naturally to him, a hurdle he is desperate to overcome. "I think every coach tells me that I can improve talking on the pitch, you know? Because they know that I'm a leader, but it will be better for me if I start talking more with the players," he explained. "I try my best, but it's not in my nature. So when I'm not able to talk, I just try to show even more.
"You learn from the previous ones, like Thiago Silva, he was an example for us. He tried to help us in every moment. How he was a leader here was amazing for all of us.
"Now being one of the captains is a pleasure for me, and a special feeling for my family. Even if I'm not a player who likes to talk a lot, I like to show through what I do, so others can see my example."
The glue in Alonso's midfield
Caicedo's eagerness to evolve perfectly mirrors Alonso's vision for his midfield enforcer. Prior to the Bournemouth clash, the Spanish tactician highlighted the South American's selfless nature and crucial role in balancing the team. Alonso firmly views the midfielder as a foundational piece of his tactical setup, even if the player remains in a developmental phase.
The Chelsea boss made it clear that Caicedo's work rate lifts the entire squad. "We are all happier when we see Moi on the pitch," Alonso noted. "Everyone loves Moi because of how generous he is with his effort, how much he helps each of the team-mates, and how important he is."
- Crystal Pix
Taking the show on the road
Chelsea face their first away trip outside the capital this season when they travel to Merseyside on Saturday. Alonso's men will take on Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium, presenting a fresh test for this evolving squad.
Caicedo will be expected to dictate the tempo and demonstrate his growing leadership traits in what promises to be a hostile environment. A commanding performance away from home would serve as the perfect statement of intent for both the player and his manager.
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