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'I want to be a legend' - Chelsea's Moises Caicedo responds to Real Madrid transfer rumours
Commitment to the Blues
Caicedo has seemingly shut down speculation regarding a potential move to Madrid, reaffirming his dedication to Chelsea’s evolving project. Despite the lure of the Santiago Bernabeu, the midfielder remains a cornerstone of the tactical setup at Stamford Bridge as the club looks to re-establish itself at the pinnacle of English football.
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Eyes on the prize
Addressing the rumours during an interview with El Chiringuito TV, Caicedo made it clear that his priorities lie in London. The midfielder expressed a deep-seated ambition to leave a permanent mark on the club's history rather than seeking a high-profile exit to Spain.
"I'm focused on my club right now. I have a contract with my club, and I want to do well," Caicedo stated. "I want to be a legend, God willing."
Contrasting futures in midfield
While Caicedo has been vocal about staying, his midfield partner Enzo Fernandez has offered a slightly more cryptic update on his own future. The Argentine World Cup winner has also been linked with a switch to the Bernabeu, and his recent comments to ESPN have done little to quieten the noise surrounding a potential exit.
Fernandez said: "There are no talks. Right now I'm focused on Chelsea, we'll see after the World Cup."
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Rosenior remains confident
Despite the external noise, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior remains adamant that his key players are settled and committed to the cause. Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca earlier this year, has emphasised the strong personal bonds he has built with his squad as a reason for his optimism regarding player retention.
"I have a very, very good relationship with the players because we speak all the time," he explained. "Not just about football, or the situation with their contracts, but about their life, how their kids are, how school is. I have a very, very close relationship with Enzo and with the other players.
"In terms of contracts and where they want to be, there's not one player at this club since I've been here that has said that he doesn't want to be here in the summer. In fact, the conversations are more about how we improve, what we can do as a group to improve, what we need to do to win in this moment. That's where we are at the moment."