'Anonymous' Mohamed Salah has been in decline 'for three seasons' as Liverpool icon claims Arne Slot's side 'play with 10 men' when Egyptian forward isn't scoring

And when asked whether Salah was out of form or in decline, Heskey told 10bet Casino: "I think it’s a bit of both. Yes he’s out of form, but there’s some decline that is inevitable as you get older, too. Anyone who is in their 30s, you start to see a bit of a decline. It won't be massive, because he’s such a professional, and he looks after himself very well. I think for me, this isn’t anything new. It’s not sudden, it’s been going on for two or three seasons.

"There have been games where he hasn’t done well for the most part, but he’s scored a goal and we overlook the rest of the performance. Whether it’s one or two goals, just a penalty, or a tap-in at the end of the game. We forget about the game because of the goal. Now, we’re in a position where for the most recent period, he hasn’t scored goals, and he hasn’t contributed. Now we point the finger at him, and it isn’t a new phenomenon.

"Mo, though, is interesting. He’s one of those players that you never want to take off, because he always is a threat regardless of his form. That’s the problem with him sometimes. It’s difficult for a manager, because you always want to leave Mo Salah on. He’s a goal threat, but if he doesn’t score, he can look anonymous, like you’re playing with 10 men."