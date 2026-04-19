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Mohamed Salah equals Steven Gerrard record after scoring in his final Merseyside derby for Liverpool
Stepping up in a dramatic derby
Salah has endured a challenging final season, but he stepped up when Liverpool needed him most. He opened the scoring in a dramatic 2-1 victory against Everton, reminding fans of his enduring quality. The match saw Beto equalise for the hosts, before Van Dijk snatched a dramatic winner in the 10th minute of stoppage time, securing a vital result for Liverpool in their push for a top five finish.
Equalling a legendary Premier League milestone
Salah's goal was his ninth league strike against Liverpool's fierce rivals, matching a long-standing club milestone. He is now the join-top scoring player in the fixture alongside Gerrard, and will leave the club with the same legendary status as the former midfielder at the end of the season.
First derby scorer at Everton's new ground
Salah has now recorded seven goals and six assists in 23 Premier League appearances this term, and is now the first player to score in a Merseyside derby at Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium. With another slice of history made, the Egyptian is now in good shape to finish his Liverpool career on a high note.
- AFP
Chasing Champions League qualification
Liverpool currently sit fifth with 55 points, holding a seven-point lead over Chelsea, Brentford, and Bournemouth, who all have 48 points. Salah and Co will be searching for another victory when they play host to Crystal Palace next weekend.