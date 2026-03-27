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Mohamed Salah to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo? Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool legend to play into his 40s after Reds exit announcement
Klopp hails Salah's professionalism
Following the news that Salah will bring his trophy-laden nine-year spell at Anfield to a close this summer, Klopp has shared his admiration for the forward's physical condition.
The 33-year-old has been a model of consistency since Klopp signed him from Roma in 2017, and the German tactician believes the 'Egyptian King' is far from finished at the highest level of the game.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Klopp explained that he "would not be surprised if he plays another six or seven years" due to the incredible standards Salah sets for himself.
"Salah is an incredible professional," Klopp said. "He set completely new standards for a professional football player - how hard you can work, how much you can invest in recovery and everything."
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Anfield records that may never be broken
Salah’s impact on Merseyside has been nothing short of historic, with the winger sitting third on the club's all-time scoring list with 255 goals. Only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt remain ahead of him, and Klopp suggested that the numbers produced by the 33-year-old in the modern era are "ridiculous" and unlikely to be repeated anytime soon.
The former Reds boss even threw out a bold Hugo Ekitike suggestion when discussing who could eventually challenge Salah's legacy.
"Where he came from, what he went through and what he gave us, incredible," Klopp added. "The numbers he produced and the standards he set, some of them, if not all, will stay unmatched in this modern Premier League era, definitely."
A fair deal for club and player
While fans are heartbroken over the impending departure, Klopp views the timing as a logical conclusion to a legendary partnership. As Salah has just one year left on his contract at the time of the announcement, the German described the exit as a "fair deal" that allows both parties to move forward without any lingering bitterness or resentment.
Klopp noted: "I really think the whole relationship was a fair deal. An exceptional player, exceptional numbers, and he earned some money, of course. And now he can go wherever he wants and the club will have to find and will find other players, and that's absolutely OK. After all these years there should be no bad sentiment at all and as far as I'm concerned I can't see any."
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The end of an emotional journey
Despite their occasional touchline disagreements, Klopp revealed that his relationship with Salah remains strong and they have already exchanged messages following the news.
"We texted the other day and we had our arguments, but it was always for the right reasons," Klopp admitted. "It's always fine, especially now looking back, it's more than fine. And we are both really happy about being part of that incredible journey. I'm sad but he's an all-time great without a shadow of a doubt and I'm really proud to be a part of that career."