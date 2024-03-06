Mohamed Salah club vs country row escalates as Egypt say there are 'unable to communicate' with Liverpool forward

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeMohamed Salah club vs country row escalates as Egypt say there are 'unable to communicate' with Liverpool forwardMohamed SalahLiverpoolEgyptPremier LeagueEgypt FA have claimed that they are unable to contact Mohamed Salah as the club vs country row escalates.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEgypt vs Liverpool row escalatesEgyptian FA unable to communicate with SalahLiverpool expect Salah to feature against Manchester City