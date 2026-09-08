Egyptian King in Turkey! Mohamed Salah shatters 25-year record as Liverpool legend makes history with Trabzonspor amid rocky start

Salah has wasted no time in making his mark on Turkish football, setting a new benchmark that has stood for over two decades. Following a high-profile move from Anfield to Trabzonspor, the 34-year-old has already etched his name into the history books of his new employers.

The winger had already bagged three goals in his opening three league appearances before stepping onto the pitch for the recent clash against Genclerbirligi. Salah delivered yet another masterclass in that fixture, contributing a goal and an assist to help secure a commanding 5-0 victory. With that strike, the former Liverpool talisman became the first foreign Trabzonspor player to net four goals in his first three Super Lig starts since Opta records began in the 2000-01 season.

The achievement is even more remarkable considering the personal milestone Salah celebrated earlier in the week. The forward reached this historic goalscoring tally just days after the birth of his first son, his third child with his wife Magi.



