Mohamed Salah reaches another milestone with 100th Premier League goal at Anfield as Liverpool hero overtakes Arsenal icon Thierry Henry in English top-flight all-time goalscorer list M. Salah Liverpool Liverpool vs Ipswich Ipswich Premier League Arsenal

Mohamed Salah reached a remarkable milestone in the Premier League, scoring his 100th goal at Anfield during a dominant 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town.