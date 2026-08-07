AFP
A plot of land?! Mo Salah stunned by bizarre signing gift following Trabzonspor move
A surreal welcome in Trabzon
Many were stunned when Salah, the 2024 Premier League Player of the Season, elected to join Turkey’s fourth biggest team on a free transfer. The 34-year-old was greeted by 25,000 Trabzonspor fans who overwhelmed him with flares and an electric show of support, but a new twist in his transfer saga has surprised even the superstar himself.
What was supposed to be a routine commercial shoot took a surreal turn when Trabzon district mayor Huseyin Avni Coskun Cebi veered into political and environmental territory. The Liverpool legend was left looking thoroughly confused as the local politician abruptly derailed the promotional video to lecture the marquee signing on the global climate crisis.
- AFP
The mayor's climate warning
Visibly uneasy, Salah toyed with his beard while mayor Cebi told him: 'Global warming is threatening the world. In the future, it will become difficult to live in Egypt during the summer. Our district will be very liveable in those years. It will be among the places least affected by global warming.'
As reported by The Sun, Cebi did not stop at praising the region's climate benefits, offering an unprecedented incentive to secure Salah’s long-term commitment. In an offering that left the experienced forward visibly stunned, the winger was presented with a 'beautiful piece of land' within the city.
An unprecedented signing bonus
Having expected standard promotional duties, Salah was instead given 'a wonderful place for your children and grandchildren, with no water problems and unaffected by global warming.' This unusual real estate offering comes on top of a lucrative contract that sees the Egyptian earning a reported £363,000 a week salary after tax at Trabzonspor. The move to the Black Sea coast has already proven to be one of the most talking-point-heavy transfers of the recent window.
The gift of land adds a bizarre layer to a deal that was already considered a major coup for Turkish football. Salah had snubbed significant interest from the Saudi Pro League and Istanbul giants Besiktas before signing an eye-watering deal in the Black Sea city.
- AFP
A monumental end to a historic Anfield era
Mo Salah’s move to Trabzonspor brings an end to a legendary nine-year spell at Liverpool, during which he established himself as one of the greatest players in the club’s modern history. Over his time at Anfield, the Egyptian icon lifted the Premier League title twice and claimed the UEFA Champions League, alongside a multitude of domestic and international honors that cemented the Reds' dominance both at home and in Europe.
On an individual level, Salah’s numbers in England were nothing short of historic. The 34-year-old scooped the Premier League Golden Boot four times, won the Premier League Player of the Season award twice, and earned the Premier League Playmaker of the Season award on two occasions, leaving behind a remarkable legacy before embarking on his new chapter in Turkey.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting