MLS viewership surges 93 percent in 2026 as social media engagement hits record high

MLS averaged an estimated 7.2 million gross live match viewers per week across streaming and linear platforms in 2026, a 93 percent increase from the previous season. That figure includes Apple TV, U.S. and Canadian television partners, and international distribution platforms. Nashville SC's July 17 meeting with Atlanta United drew 587,000 viewers on FOX, making it the network's most-watched MLS regular-season match since the opening weekend of 2020.

Attendance also remained strong. More than 11.2 million fans attended MLS regular-season matches, the second-highest total in league history, with an average of 22,063 per game. Six clubs set single-match attendance records, while three of the 10 largest standalone crowds in league history came in 2026.