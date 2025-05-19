Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

That was an MLS Rivalry Week for the books.

El Trafico lived up to the hype as Marco Reus scored two brilliant strikes to earn the LA Galaxy a thrilling 2-2 draw against LAFC, while Hell is Real - featuring Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati - played out to a 1-1 stalemate as well. Then, in the Canadian Classique, Toronto FC put six goals past CF Montreal in an absolute blowout.

There were two Matchdays (13 and 14) of the season played out over five days, testing squad depth and ultimately forcing a lot of rotation from a handful of managers around the league.

Top performers from both Matchdays include Orlando City and Philadelphia Union, with both of the Eastern Conference sides taking an emphatic six points during the stretch, while a few impressive one-off performances stood out, too. Minnesota United climbed up to second in the West after battering St. Louis CITY SC 3-0, while LAFC put four goals past the Seattle Sounders.

Some worrying results occurred, too, with both Charlotte FC and Atlanta United hitting season lows. Then, there's Inter Miami. Lionel Messi and Co. conceded six goals in two games, earning a point against San Jose before being blown out by Orlando City - is it time for the Herons to start worrying?

With the halfway point of the season just a few weeks out, it's becoming increasingly clear where each team sits.

Who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: Previous rankings were released on May 12.