MLS playoff teams’ offseason wish lists: Could Inter Miami chase Neymar - and will the Union unleash Cavan Sullivan?

Messi has lifted the trophy, but the real work starts now. Miami have decisions to make, Philadelphia's prodigy Cavan Sullivan is waiting for his chance, and every contender is hunting the right signing before February.

And now to the offseason, where things in MLS can get very confusing. So there's this thing called the "salary cap", which means most teams - yes, even the best ones - have to reinvent themselves pretty much every winter. It is debatable if that is indeed a good thing or not. But what it does yield is plenty of room for change and speculation - and ample reports to keep the rumor mill churning. 

The positive to this all is that there isn't a single team in the league that is entirely set for next year. Not every side can win a championship, of course, and there are frightfully few that have the right ambition to do so. But there is plenty of room for some to break into the picture, and others to throw it all away. Inter Miami, for one, have money to spend, but, will they make wise decisions or remain top-heavy as they've historically shown? 

With that, GOAL takes a look at the offseason wishes for every one of MLS's playoff teams (and to be clear, this is from the first round onwards - apologies to Real Salt Lake and Orlando City fans). 

  Portland Timbers v Austin FC

    Portland Timbers: Midfield depth

    Right now, the Timbers are thin in the middle, with David Da Costa, Diego Chara, and David Ayala as their obvious options at the position. They could really do with an extra signing or two at the position. The bad news? There isn't loads of cash. But they don't need game changers. Solidity is the priority here, and a little more nous would go a long way. 

  FC Dallas

    FC Dallas: Center back help

    FC Dallas are historically pretty reluctant to make big moves in the market, but they still have a big chunk of their roster filled out heading into next year. Still, there are five spots available, including one designated player. The realistic move? Get a top-level center back in and plug and play elsewhere. That seems to be the plan, given there are reports that they are getting a deal for Israeli attacking midfielder Ran Binyamin on a U22 intitiative deal. 

  Austin FC

    Austin FC: Getting Brandon Vasquez fit

    Pray that U.S. international Brandon Vazquez comes back fully fit. His impact as a No.9 cannot be understated, as he scored five goals suffering an ACL tear. If the striker recovers properly, Austin will be far scarier as a unit. The most obvious need - with Vazquez fully fit - is a creative attacking midfielder. But with no DP slot available, the Texas side will have to get creative there. What would do them well is a left back or center midfielder - hopefully an MLS vet on the cheap. Keep it tidy, and continue to build on what was a solid 2026 campaign. 

  Seattle Sounders

    Seattle Sounders: Central midfield help

    This hinges on Obed Vargas. Head coach Brian Schmetzer openly told GOAL that Vargas could leave at any time, so replacing him would be a logical priority. Cristian Roldan can cover plenty of minutes in that role, but it still leaves the Sounders thinner than they’d like. Seattle are well constructed and should cope with turnover better than most, yet adding another central midfielder would make sense - especially if they expect to push deeper into the postseason rather than just scraping through on penalties again.

  Minnesota United

    Minnesota United: Extend Dayne St. Clair

    First of all, sort out their main men. Dayne St. Clair is reportedly in contract negotiations, and the Loons will have to throw him a few extra dollars to ensure he sticks around. Robin Lod should also remain in the mix - although he would almost certainly have to take a pay cut. Secondly, they'll need an upgrade in attacking areas. Tani Oluwaseyi and Sang-Bin Jeong were big losses. A bit of oomph from wide areas would do them well - perhaps a young international winger to add a bit of creativity? 

  LAFC

    LAFC: Depth

    Well, they got some of their major stuff sorted early. Marc Dos Santos has been promoted to replace Steve Cherundolo as the head coach in Los Angeles. Hugo Lloris penned a new deal on the back of an impressive season. Otherwise, it's a question of depth. They have around $2 million to spend, and need for reinforcements at center back and attacking midfield. If they make Andy Moran's move from Brighton permanent, that's part of the problem solved. But honestly, this team was one missed penalty away from MLS Cup. Throw in a whole year of Son Heung-Min and not loads need to happen. 

  Vancouver Whitecaps

    Vancouver Whitecaps: Keep Yohei Takaoka

    Keep the vibes going. In many ways, Vancouver were simply unlucky. They lost three center backs to injury over the last four months of the season, and still made it to MLS Cup. You cannot account for these things. The priority should be to re-sign goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, currently out of contract, and make sure everyone else stays healthy. Ryan Gauld could be a guy to cash in on, but this is otherwise a stable club that is only going to improve. Muller said it. 

  San Diego FC

    San Diego FC: Retain core

    Keep it tidy and hold on to everyone. Anders Dreyer is in line for another top season. A fit Chucky Lozano will carry them far. They have money to spend, and could really use a little depth. Center midfield is a question, though, especially after Luca De La Torre returned to Celta Vigo. 

  Chicago Fire

    Chicago Fire: Replace Brian Gutierrez...if needed

    It could get interesting. The Fire have already been active, bringing in Swedish talent Anton Saletros. But the question marks are around who leaves. Brian Gutierrez appears set to depart to Chivas. Saletros can pick up some of that deficit, but they could do with another attacking player - perhaps using the DP slot they have open - to take themselves to the next level. 

  Columbus Crew

    Columbus Crew: Replace Wilfried Nancy

    The Crew have two massive problems. The first is that they just lost arguably the best coach in MLS in Wilfried Nancy. The second is that they just lost one of the best defensive midfielders in league history in Darlington Nagbe. Neither are fully replaceable - even if Nagbe's powers were certainly waning. GM Issa Tall claimed that they have been preapring for Nancy's departure, but there is no word on who the frontrunners are. 

  Nashville SC

    Nashville SC: Upgrade defense

    It's been a changing of the guard in Nashville. A number of their top players are on the way out, including stalwart center back Walker Zimmerman. The American was in and out of the side towards the end of last year, but with a DP slot open, the priority simply has to be to upgrade in that area. A wide player wouldn't go remiss, either. 

  NYCFC

    NYCFC: Central Midfield

    Now it gets interesting. NYCFC overperformed last year under the tutelage of a new head coach in Pascal Jansen, and have talent at a number of key positions. Goalkeeper is set with U.S. international Matt Freese, as is defense, led by new Republic of Ireland defender Kevin O'Toole. But they have problems in central midfield and up front due to long-term injuries. If club legend Maxi Moralez sticks around (he should), then it should be a question of staying afloat. 

  Charlotte FC

    Charlotte FC: Depth at center back and striker

    Welcome to flexibility. Charlotte have plenty of it, even if Pep Biel was added on a DP contract. They could move one of Nikola Petkovic or Liel Abada if they want to free things up a bit, and they could look to adding depth in two key positions: center back and striker. One could wonder if this side could have gone on a deeper playoff run if it still had Patrick Agyemang. Idan Toklomati had a breakout campaign with 12 goals overall, but his goal drought in the final few weeks of the season suggests the team needs some more depth at the position when he isn't firing. While he is likely to take a step forward, more depth could be vital. On defense, Tim Ream leads the way, but he isn't getting younger at 38, and is primed for a World Cup campaign. 

  Inter Miami

    Inter Miami: Replacing departing older stars

    And now we arrive at the most interesting offseason in the league. Lionel Messi's Miami have reportedly already brought in Sergio Reguilon to replace Jordi Alba, but they remain in need of a defensive midfielder, a wide midfielder, and perhaps a striker too. They might also have a DP slot open - depending on how they elect to change things. Anyone else notice Neymar is out of contract at Santos? 

  FC Cincinnati

    FC Cincinnati: Keeping Brenner

    For Cincy, it's about trying to hold on to one of their stars. Brenner was brought in on loan from Udinese, but they don't have a DP slot to use on him. That would mean a big pay cut - one he would certainly be loath to take. Should he leave for good (he will), then Cincy could do with a little more attacking help to support the fearsome duo of Evander and Kevin Denkey. 

  Philadelphia Union

    Philadelphia Union: Is it time to play Cavan Sullivan more?

    There's a lot going on here. The Union, as ever, have a ton of young talent, and certainly a fair few suitors for some of their players, too. The Cavan Sullivan question is real, and it remains to be seen if he will be given first team minutes next year. That will perhaps inform some of their offseason planning, too. Either way, midfield depth simply has to be a priority - especially with Quinn Sullivan out long term. 

