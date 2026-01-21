MLS NEXT Pro unveils 2026 schedule with earliest start and expansion to 30 clubs

MLS NEXT Pro revealed its 2026 regular season schedule, with the league set to kick off on Feb. 27, the earliest start in its five-year history. The campaign will include 420 matches over 30 weeks, with each of the 30 clubs playing 28 games split evenly between home and away fixtures. The season will run uninterrupted through the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Decision Day scheduled for Sept. 20.