Nashville SC v New York Red BullsGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: MLS star Hany Mukhtar leads entire Nashville SC team in Diogo Jota celebration after netting game-winning penalty in 100th minute

H. MukhtarD. JotaNashville SC vs Philadelphia UnionNashville SCPhiladelphia UnionMajor League Soccer

In a heartwarming gesture, MLS star Hany Mukhtar led entire Nashville team to do Diogo Jota celebration after scoring match-winning penalty against Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Mukhtar paid tribute to Liverpool star Jota, who, along with his younger brother Andre Silva, tragically passed away aged 28 on July 3 after a horrific car crash in Spain.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Nashville players paid tribute to Jota
  • Mukhtar led entire team to perform Jota celebration
  • Scored late winner against Philadelphia Union
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches