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MLS announce full All Star Game roster, with Evander and Tim Ream joining Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min in loaded squad
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Adding to an already stacked roster
The fan vote yielded a strong squad, but the additional selections have rounded it out with what appears to be the best of the league. Dean Smith, who will coach the side, selected two of his Charlotte FC players. He also added FC Cincinnati star Evander, San Diego's Anders Dreyer, Nashville's Sam Surridge and Dallas' Petar Musa.
Nashville lead the way with four selections after starting the season with a 10-1-3 record. They are atop the Supporters' Shield standings with three months remaining in the regular season.
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The full roster
The full roster reads as follows:
DEFENDERS: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; Coach’s Selection), Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids; Coach’s Selection), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC; Commissioner’s Pick), Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC; Voted In), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew; Coach’s Selection), Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes; Coach’s Selection), Andy Najar (Nashville SC; Voted In), Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC; Coach’s Selection), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; Voted In)
MIDFIELDERS: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Voted In), Pep Biel (Charlotte FC; Coach’s Selection), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF; Coach’s Selection), Evander (FC Cincinnati; Coach’s Selection), Carles Gil (New England Revolution; Coach’s Selection), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Voted In), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC; Voted In), Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Coach’s Selection), Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC; Coach’s Selection)
FORWARDS: Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In), Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC; Coach’s Selection), Julian Hall (Red Bull New York; Commissioner’s Pick), Son Heung-Min (LAFC; Voted In), Leo Messi (Inter Miami CF; Voted In), Petar Musa (FC Dallas; Coach’s Selection), Sam Surridge (Nashville SC; Coach’s Selection)
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Will Messi play?
Messi has been named an MLS All Star on three separate occasions, but has yet to appear in the fixture itself. Both he and former Inter Miami star Jordi Alba did not show up for the 2025 game despite being voted in by fans. Messi and Alba were suspended one game for refusing to appear in 2025. He missed 2024 due to an ankle injury.
This year his participation could also be up for debate. Argentina are set to play in the quarterfinals of the World Cup later this week. Messi could be on international duty until July 19 if they advance to the final. Miami play Chicago Fire on July 22.
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A historic clash
The All Star Game will be held on July 29 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The previous week will include all of the usual festivities, including a Skills Challenge and Goalie Wars. MLS won last year's fixture, 3-1.
This season's edition marks the 30th year of the All Star Game.
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