'Misstiano Penaldo' - John Terry calls BBC a 'disgrace' for appearing to mock Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo after his extra-time penalty miss against Slovenia in dramatic Euro 2024 tie
Ex-England captain John Terry has branded the BBC a “disgrace” for mocking Cristiano Ronaldo with a “Misstiano Penaldo” caption during Euros coverage.
- All-time great saw spot-kick saved
- Miss reduced 39-year-old to tears
- Prevailed in shootout to get smile back