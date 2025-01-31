Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen are ideal for Liverpool's defensive rebuild - Reds sporting director Richard Hughes should be planning a summer transfer raid on former club Bournemouth

The Reds are going up against two young players at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday that would make a massive difference to their backline

Liverpool's Champions League dead rubber against PSV couldn't have come at a better time for Arne Slot, as it afforded the Dutchman a most welcome opportunity to rest his star players ahead of a potentially pivotal weekend in the Premier League title race.

Just over 24 hours before second-placed Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates, the table-topping Reds will take on one of the few teams in England that could actually claim to be playing as well as Liverpool right now. Just like Liverpool, Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last 11 league games, and just like Liverpool, they've taken 25 points from those games.

However, whereas the Reds have conceded 15 goals in that time, the Cherries have conceded just nine during a remarkable run that has propelled them up to seventh in the standings, just one point off a Champions League place.

So, while Liverpool's primary focus right now will be on figuring out how to breach the Bournemouth backline this weekend, it would be a surprise if sporting director Richard Hughes is not also plotting to dismantle his former club's defence during the summer by signing two of its key components...