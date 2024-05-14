'Is my career done?' - Millie Bright admits she contemplated retirement amid Chelsea injury nightmare as Lionesses star reveals what 'annoys' her about Emma Hayes
Lionesses star Millie Bright has admitted that she wondered whether she would play again while on the sidelines for five months with a knee injury.
- Bright has missed most of season with knee injury
- Lionesses star has opened up on struggles during
- Even admits she mulled over potential retirement