Millie Bright is back to her brilliant best as Chelsea aim to finally end wait for Women's Champions League glory

The England defender has arguably been the best performer in the Women's Super League this season, and she is now looking to replicate that in Europe

There was no more interesting duel in Saturday's Women's League Cup final than that between Millie Bright, the Chelsea centre-back, and Khadija Shaw, Manchester City's star striker. At the opposite end of the pitch, Mayra Ramirez's overwhelming success in her battle with Laia Aleixandri proved to be a big difference-maker in the Blues' 2-1 win - but Bright's ability to lock down Shaw, who managed just one shot on target all match, was perhaps just as significant.

While Bright didn't win every header and every little duel with Shaw (arguably no defender could), she limited her effectiveness massively, so often getting in the way to block shots and restrict her space in the box to prevent the Jamaica international from impacting the game. Combining well with Nathalie Bjorn to prevent City having many clear cut chances, Bright was one of Chelsea's best performers on the day, and her reward was the opportunity to lift the League Cup for the first time in four years.

However, the England star's display was simply a continuation of what she has shown all season. Now, after some real bad luck with injuries, the Chelsea captain is primed to be fully involved in the final stretch of the season again and, for the first time in four years, has the opportunity to make a real difference in their quest for that elusive Women's Champions League title.