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Gabriele Stragapede

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Milan: Tomori leaves England's training camp; he will miss the match against Japan and return early

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The English centre-back will return to Milan ahead of schedule.

There is good news for Milan, as one of their first-team regulars and key defenders will be returning to Milan early during this international break: indeed, as officially announced by the English Football Association, Fikayo Tomori is leaving the Three Lions’ training camp and will not feature in England’s upcoming friendly against Japan.

There are no fitness issues for the Rossoneri’s English centre-back; it is simply a decision by the manager following the match against Uruguay (in which Tomori started).

  • THE PRESS RELEASE

    Below is the official statement.

    “England’s updated 27-man squad is preparing for Tuesday’s match against Japan at Wembley Stadium. In total, eight players will leave the training camp, including Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
    John Stones will return to Manchester City for a medical after picking up an injury during training ahead of Friday evening’s 1-1 draw with Uruguay. Crystal
    Palace’s Adam Wharton and Arsenal’s Noni Madueke have returned to their clubs following injuries sustained during the match. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka will also return to Arsenal for medical checks, having arrived on Friday alongside nine other players.
    The rest of the group comprised Dean Henderson, Nico O’Reilly, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane.”

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  • BACK TO MILAN

    Fikayo Tomori will therefore return to Milan first; from Wednesday (following the three-day break granted by manager Massimiliano Allegri), he will report to Milanello to prepare for the crucial league clash against Napoli, a match in which he will start in defence alongside De Winter and Pavlovic, whilst awaiting Gabbia’s return from injury.

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