Milan: the latest on Gerard Martin

Whilst waiting to see where they will finish this season and whether they will achieve their goal of qualifying for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, Milan are beginning to sit down and assess the situation, looking to identify the right signings to strengthen the Rossoneri squad ahead of next season – a campaign which, according to the club’s hierarchy at Via Aldo Rossi, they hope will mark their return to Europe’s top competition.

Among the various names jotted down in the notebook, attention is turning to Gerard Martin, though this pursuit is likely to prove more complex than anticipated.