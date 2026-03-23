Milan in talks with Fulham: Chukwueze set to return, with the expected fee to be received

The news received by Milan in recent days is unofficial and not yet final, which is why the club is awaiting the next steps. They hope that these intentions will soon be formalised with signatures on contracts. Furlani was convinced that Chukwueze’s move to Fulham would be a win-win deal, given how the Premier League could serve as a showcase to relaunch a player coming off two disappointing seasons with the Rossoneri. Milan are now beginning to do the maths: Chukwueze will bring in a fee of €24 million, which, with bonuses, could rise to €28 million.