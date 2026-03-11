Milan, Gimenez surprises: he is set to be called up against Lazio

It will take time to get back to 100% fitness, but the starting point is excellent, certainly better than expected. Santiago Gimenez showed promising signs in yesterday's training session, working well and with intensity. Motivation can make all the difference, and the former Feyenoord player has plenty of it for two reasons: to go to the World Cup with Mexico and to secure his place in the Rossoneri squad for next season. For Santi, the time has come to prove himself and show his true worth.