Milan Futuro: Sardo secures victory away at Oltrepò; second place in the table

Jacopo Sardo, the talented midfielder who joined the Rossoneri from Monza in the January transfer window, secured a crucial victory for Milan Futuro away at Oltrepò with just 15 minutes remaining. And to think he seemed destined for Pescara in Serie D, but the allure of the Rossoneri proved too strong. Oddo’s lads are celebrating a win that counts double: they are now second in the table following today’s results:
SERIE D, GROUP B - THE TABLE
Folgore Caratese 54
Milan Futuro 45
Villa Valle 44
Chievo Verona 43
Casatese Merate 43
Leon 42
Brusaporto 42
Scanzorosciate 39
Oltrepò FBC 39
Ciserano Bergamo 37
Caldiero Terme 36
Real Calepina 36
Castellanzese 35
Breno 30
Pavia 25
Varesina 24
Sondrio 22
Vogherese 11