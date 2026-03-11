Milan, from Torriani to Bouyer: managing five young goalkeepers between the first team, Milan Futuro and Primavera

Milan, the future is now. The Rossoneri club wants to maintain its tradition of producing excellent goalkeepers from its youth academy: Gianluigi Donnarumma was just the latest great example, even if he remains, for obvious reasons, difficult to match. Lorenzo Torriani leads a group of five promising young players ready to forge an important career within the club.

The key point is that the programme designed at the start of the season focuses on development both in training and in matches, hence the decision on playing time (Torriani is playing much more than last year and in recent seasons in general, albeit in a less important league such as Serie D). The First Team's goalkeeper coach Filippi liaises daily with Milan Futuro Del Corno's goalkeeper coach, as well as with others in the youth sector, in order to assess the growth of each player, thanks in part to the opportunity to train with Maignan. The captain also represents added value, as Modric does for the young players who train with the First Team during the week.