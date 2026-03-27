Milan: Comotto shines at Spezia – a potential surprise for next season, the details

The prospect of seeing Comotto, from next summer onwards, based permanently at Milanello for the 2026/27 season is a real possibility that the club is carefully considering. Such a decision would demonstrate a commitment to focusing on young players who have already been developed within the Rossoneri system.





For Comotto, this would be a crucial step in his development, offering him the chance to compete day in, day out in a top-flight environment and to test himself against the challenges of Serie A. Much will depend on the final assessments to be made in the coming months, but the path forward could well be set: Comotto no longer on loan but immediately joining Allegri at Milan as the sixth-choice goalkeeper.