'The things people come up with' - Mikel Merino reveals he 'laughed' at claims he would play as a striker as Arsenal star explains why Mikel Arteta left it 'until the last minute' before telling Gunners star of new position M. Merino Arsenal Spain M. Arteta

Mikel Merino has deputised at striker for Arsenal during an injury crisis, but the Spaniard initially laughed off the prospect of changing position.