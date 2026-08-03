Mikel Arteta 'has spoken' with Vinicius Junior! Arsenal boss holds direct talks with Real Madrid superstar as record-breaking asking price revealed

Arsenal's interest in Vinicius Junior has gathered pace following reports that Arteta has personally spoken with the Brazil international about a potential move to the Emirates Stadium. The latest developments come after reports that the Gunners are keen to sign the Real Madrid forward this summer.

Vinicius' future has been thrown into doubt amid his ongoing contract situation. The winger is under contract until 2027, but reports claim Madrid have told him they will sell him this summer if he does not accept their latest renewal offer rather than risk losing him for nothing when his deal expires.



