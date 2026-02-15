Mikel Arteta reveals why Martin Odegaard missed Arsenal's FA Cup win and confirms two new injury problems

Odegaard started the midweek 1-1 draw at Brentford on the bench but replaced Eberechi Eze for the second half at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Gunners took a well-deserved lead on the hour mark in the London derby as Noni Madueke headed Piero Hincapie's cross past Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Bees responded well, however, and were level 10 minutes after going behind through Keane Lewis-Potter after Michael Kayode's long throw was flicked on by Sepp van den Berg for the 24-year-old to power a header past David Raya.

However, the Arsenal skipper suffered a knock during the Brentford goal, and there were concerns he'd be forced off shortly after his introduction. Odegaard saw out the stalemate in the capital but sat out the FA Cup triumph entirely as Arsenal blitzed Wigan in the opening 45 minutes courtesy of goals from Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, as well as a Jack Hunt own goal, to secure their spot in the fifth round of the competition.

And Arteta has revealed why Odegaard was missing on Sunday, admitting that the midfielder sustained a knock in during Lewis-Potter's goal.