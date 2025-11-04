Getty
‘Top, top character’ - Mikel Arteta reveals why Alex Oxlade-Chamblerlain is training with Arsenal after seeing Besiktas contract ripped up
Former Arsenal team-mates reunited
Arteta is delighted to have a “top character” alongside him once more. Arsenal’s current boss moved to Emirates Stadium in the same summer as Oxlade-Chamberlain back in 2011. They struck up a bond when performing as midfield team-mates and have continued to keep an eye on how the other is faring.
While Arteta is now in management, Oxlade-Chamberlain is eager to prolong his playing career at 32 years of age. He does, however, find himself without a club after being released by Turkish side Besiktas in August. That has freed the Southampton academy graduate to head home.
Why is Oxlade-Chamberlain training with Arsenal?
He finds himself in familiar surroundings, with Arteta happy to give a confident character the opportunity to build his fitness and catch the eye of a new employer. Oxlade-Chamberlain is also considered to be a useful role model for those in the Gunners’ academy system.
Arteta said when asked why Oxlade-Chamberlain is back in north London: “Top. Top character. One of the best characters I’ve met in football.
“If we can help him and give him the space for him to get up to speed and have the capacity to find a club. It’s a joy, the boys will learn from it. I had the privilege to play with him and if he is around he will be a really good role model to have around the team.”
Oxlade-Chamberlain's career: Trophies & appearances
Oxlade-Chamberlain made 198 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 20 goals. He helped them to three FA Cup triumphs before joining Liverpool for £35 million ($46m) in 2017. He made a further 146 appearances for the Reds, claiming Premier League and Champions League winners’ medals along the way.
The 35-cap England international stepped out of his comfort zone when heading to Turkey in 2023. He savoured more success with Besiktas, winning the Turkish Cup, and figured in 50 matches before seeing his contract terminated.
Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is engaged to Little Mix popstar Perrie Edwards, is now mulling over his next move. It was suggested back in September that he could be offered another Premier League opportunity, or be added to an ambitious project at St Andrew’s being overseen by Tom Brady and Co. Football Insider reported that: “There’s interest from clubs in the Premier League, Championship and across Europe as well, with Leeds and Birmingham among them.”
Where next? Linked with Premier League & EFL teams
There has been no movement there, with squads being completed for the first-half of the 2025-26 campaign. It has, however, been suggested that Oxlade-Chamberlain could be approached by another familiar face.
Ex-Arsenal and England star Jack Wilshere is now calling the shots as manager of League One outfit Luton. Former Premier League title winner Tim Sherwood believes that Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a useful short-term addition there.
He has told Sky Sports: "It depends what level he wants to play at, but if I'm Jack Wilshere – and I know it's League One – I am absolutely ringing his phone off the hook for him to come and play for his old mate, and help out that group at Luton. But he might have his sights a lot higher – and he probably has.”
For now, Oxlade-Chamberlain will continue to make use of the facilities at Arsenal. He could look to put Arteta’s network of contacts to good use, with there clearly still plenty of football left in him.
He has not made a competitive appearance since May 11, 2025, but has vast experience to call upon and will not take long to get back up to speed. If the hard-working midfielder is prepared to bide his time, then it could be that a Premier League team comes calling as managers looking to add more energy to their engine room take a calculated gamble on a man that made his senior debut for Southampton at just 16 years of age.
