Mikel Arteta could lose his right-hand man! Feyenoord eye Arsenal assistant Albert Stuivenberg to succeed Arne Slot amid Liverpool talks Mikel ArtetaArsenalTransfersPremier LeagueLiverpoolFeyenoordEredivisie

Mikel Arteta could reportedly lose his Arsenal assistant Albert Stuivenberg as Feyenoord want the Dutch coach to replace Liverpool target Arne Slot.