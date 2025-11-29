Getty Images Sport
Mikel Arteta claims cruel social media campaign from Arsenal fans against Noni Madueke transfer has motivated former Chelsea winger instead
Arsenal supporters disapproved Madueke's transfer from Chelsea
Arsenal had a blockbuster summer transfer window, signing the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Cristhian Mosquera, and Piero Hincapie. However, one particular signing received severe backlash from a large section of Arsenal fans online.
In July, reports surfaced that Arsenal – who were also linked to Real Madrid star Rodrygo – were interested in signing Madueke from their London rivals Chelsea. The news didn't go down well with Gooners, who voiced their disapproval of the move. A fierce campaign was launched on X (formerly Twitter), with the hashtag "#NoToMadueke" quickly trending. In fact, a petition to protest against the signing of the ex-PSV Eindhoven winger was signed over 4,000 times, too.
Eventually, Madueke switched the Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium in a £52 million (€60m/$70m) move. He made a good first impression in his first couple of appearances for Arsenal, but his momentum was halted after suffering a knee injury against Manchester City in September.
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta's determination to help Madueke
The cruel social media campaign against Madueke saw several former Premier League stars leap to the player's defence. Anders Limpar, a part of Arsenal's title-winning squad of 1990-91, posted a lengthy message on X in the aftermath of the backlash directed towards Madueke, claiming that it was "sad when fans are making a player's life difficult."
Rio Ferdinand, one of Premier League's all-time greats, echoed the sentiments of Limpar, labelling the section of the Arsenal fan base as an "utter disgrace" for their "vulgar behaviour" on social media.
On Friday, Arteta addressed the hate Madueke was subjected to ahead of his move and claimed that he used the reaction of the fans to fuel his own desire to win them over.
"If anything, it gave me more conviction and more will to help him and do everything we possibly could to make this relationship work and to prepare everything around him in the best possible way," he told reporters.
"I think that [campaign] lasted a short period of time and immediately we had the complete opposite reaction which I think he valued, respected and it was like fuel to him. It did not affect him."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Madueke not worried about criticism from Arsenal fans
Madueke spent nine weeks on the sidelines following his untimely injury against City two months ago. He marked his return to the pitch after coming on as a 78th minute substitute in the 4-1 win in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.
This week, he reflected on the strong wave of criticism that came his way ahead of his move to Arsenal. The 23-year-old explained that he doesn't pay attention to external noise, but admitted that he was buoyed by the reception he received from the Arsenal faithful inside the Emirates Stadium last weekend.
"You are in the public eye, people can say whatever they want about you," he said. "But being in the stadium, and how the fans have taken to me in the stadium, is unbelievable. I am not really worried about all of that. It is in the distant past. The last game versus Tottenham was incredible and that gives me such a boost. I play on the side of the pitch, I can feel [the fans], I can hear them. When they are that positive about me it gives me a massive boost. Honestly, I am made up about it."
- Getty Images Sport
Madueke in line for a start against ex-employers Chelsea
Arsenal will visit the Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon to take on Enzo Maresca's high-flying Chelsea team. The Blues are currently second on the Premier League table, six points adrift of Arteta's troops. It promises to be a mouth-watering encounter, given what's at stake.
After scoring his first Arsenal goal in the 3-1 defeat of Bayern Munich earlier this week, Madueke could be in line for a start against his former side, with Arteta sweating over the fitness of Leandro Trossard after he limped off the field against Bayern.
Asked if any love will be lost between him and the Chelsea fans when he returns to the Stamford Bridge, Madueke said: "It might be a little bit hostile, it might not be, but I am a professional footballer. I have played in loads of atmospheres. I don't know if anything will faze me. I will just be focused on the task."
Advertisement