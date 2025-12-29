Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal 'actively looking' for new signings in January transfer window due to injury issues

This season alone, Arsenal have been without the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Bukayo Saka, while Jurrien Timber, White, Havertz, Cristhian Mosquera, and Max Dowman are currently out injured. And due to this ever-changing situation, manager Arteta is mindful about where his squad is at heading into the second half of the season.

He told reporters: "We're going to be really aware of the situation and the timescale of certain players [returning from injury]. If you go from the front line to the back line, that's the depth that you need. When you look across the other clubs, they have 24 or 25 players, so there's nothing special in our squad. The thing is, we’ve had more injuries than expected, some of them not avoidable, I would say, but we want to be better, and we know how important the part of having the right availability with players is going to play in the season."