Mikel Arteta claims nine point gap at top of Premier League means 'nothing' as Arsenal close in on title
Arteta reacts to big win
Arsenal moved nine points clear of Manchester City with their 3-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday, as the Gunners await Sunday's fixtures, when Manchester City face Liverpool in a heavyweight encounter. City have only won once at Anfield in 22 trips to the stadium but a victory on Sunday is required if the title race is to keep rolling.
With that in mind, Arteta has expressed his caution, as he maintains that the lead simply doesn't have any bearing on what is likely to happen come May.
He told reporters when asked what the lead means: "Nothing. We still have to win so many games to achieve what we want, so let's not focus on that, that's something else, we've done our job now, we've had what we have to do, assess that, try to improve it and get ready for Brentford [on Thursday]."
Arteta hails his troops
Arsenal have now won each of their last two league fixtures, with Viktor Gyokeres scoring twice for the Gunners against the Black Cats, and Arteta reserved special praise for the striker.
He added: "[He is] the type of character that we expected," Arteta said of Gyökeres. "And obviously, when you put that shirt on, it comes with a lot of responsibility and huge expectations. And you need to live with that.
"In your journey here, you're going to have moments where it goes really well and others where it's going to be tough.
"But I love his character, the way he approaches every single day and the fact that he's so focused on the present, what he has to do and he has a genuine will to help the team in whatever role he has.
"For me, what really makes a difference is the consistency that he shows every single day, to practice, to train, to understand better his teammates, his relationships, to speak up and demand the kind of movement, the kind of balls and deliveries that he wants as well."
Arteta vindicated
Arteta claimed in midweek that he felt his Arsenal side were the most entertaining in Europe despite critics pointing out that they have been somewhat staid to watch.
He said: "I hear completely the opposite: all around Europe that we are the most exciting team in Europe – the most goals, the most clean sheets. Maybe I have different sources."
When pressed on why there was such a stark disparity between domestic pundits and foreign admirers, Arteta offered a tongue-in-cheek response, asking for the contact details of his detractors. "I don't know which people. You send me the names, the addresses and the email and maybe we can talk, but I can't give you a massive book of all the people."
He added: "The big one is to get the team and players and all of our supporters together to enjoy that moment," he said. "[Winning trophies] is a cycle that you want to repeat constantly, and we still have to do that."
Despite a recent nervy defeat to Manchester United at home, Arteta dismissed fears of anxiety in the stands. "I expect the crowd, like it's been all season, with us," he declared. "We have an opportunity to go to Wembley all together."
What comes next?
Arsenal face Brentford away from home in midweek before taking on Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup. They will then face Wolves, before a north London derby clash with beleaguered Tottenham.
