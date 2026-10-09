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'I have poison in my veins' - Mikel Arteta opens up on Champions League heartbreak as Arsenal boss sets sights on European glory
Budapest shootout defeat lingers for Gunners
Arsenal secured their first Premier League crown in 22 years last May, finally breaking a streak of three consecutive runner-up finishes. However, that domestic triumph was swiftly overshadowed by a bitter blow on the continent. Just 11 days after lifting the league trophy, the Gunners fell short in Budapest.
Arteta's men battled to a tense 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, only to suffer a heartbreaking defeat on penalties. The French powerhouse claimed back-to-back European titles in the process, leaving Arsenal to reflect on a painful near-miss.
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The pain of a European near-miss
Speaking to The Athletic, Arteta equated the European final loss to a permanent physical mark. Referencing his predecessor Arsene Wenger, the Spaniard confirmed the defeat remains at the forefront of his mind.
"I still have the scar, like Arsene says. I still have that poison in my veins," Arteta admitted. "It has to stay there because that’s when you learn and that probably is going to be a massive driver for me and everybody."
Reflecting on his new contract, he expressed his enduring passion for the north London side. "It’s a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal," he noted. "This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue."
Arteta locks in long-term vision
The Arsenal hierarchy recently rewarded Arteta for his transformative work since arriving in December 2019. A lucrative new contract keeps him at the Emirates Stadium until 2030, cementing his status as the highest-paid manager in the English top flight on nearly £20 million per year.
With his future secured, the Arsenal boss is heavily invested in the club's overarching progression. When asked about managing expectations, tactical evolution, and recruitment over the next four years, his enthusiasm was evident.
"Globally, with our supporters? Great," he said. "How are we going to build the next three squads? Great. How the rules of the game are going to change us, and how we’re going to stay ahead of that to take advantage? Great.
"But this is going to happen if every single day we look after what we built. We make it a little bit better, like software that is upgrading and upgrading. When can it stop is infinite.
"We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together."
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Bouncing back from Brighton blow
Arsenal must shake off a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brighton that occurred just before the recent three-week international break. Arteta's side returns to domestic action on Saturday against Leeds, looking to rebuild momentum in their Premier League title defence.
Following that clash, the focus will quickly pivot back to their continental ambitions. Lille will visit the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League, kicking off a congested fixture schedule that will severely test the depth and resilience of Arteta's upgrading squad across all fronts.
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