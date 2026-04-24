Mikel Arteta backed to be Barcelona boss of the future even if he fails to land a Premier League title with Arsenal

The Arsenal manager has been identified as a natural successor for the Barcelona job, with Nadal insisting that Arteta possesses the "DNA" required to lead the club. Despite the intense pressure on Arteta to deliver a Premier League title in north London, Nadal believes his standing in Catalunya remains unaffected by his current trophy count.

Arteta's work in transforming the Gunners into consistent title challengers has not gone unnoticed in Spain. Nadal suggests that Arteta’s education under Pep Guardiola, combined with his own tactical evolution at the Emirates, aligns perfectly with the "Cruyffian" principles that Barcelona have traditionally sought in their head coaches.