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‘We are weaker!' - Mikel Arteta issues urgent Arsenal transfer plea despite statement Community Shield win over Man City
Arteta demands more depth despite Cardiff masterclass
Arsenal issued a devastating warning to their title rivals on Sunday, outclassing Manchester City in a one-sided 3-0 win to claim the Community Shield. Goals from Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard secured the silverware in Cardiff, yet Arteta used his post-match press conference to highlight significant gaps in his squad.
Speaking after the full-time whistle, Arteta confirmed his intention to dive back into the market following the successful £75m capture of Bruno Guimaraes. "We know there are certain areas that through injuries we are weaker and we need to strengthen," the Arsenal manager explained. "We’re trying to do that and we’ve been trying to do that for weeks. Only when the opportunity is right for the club will we do it."
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Defensive crisis looms after Saliba injury blow
The primary concern for the north London giants lies in the heart of their defense. Star center-back William Saliba is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a serious injury during France’s World Cup campaign, while Jurrien Timber is struggling with groin issue.
Updating the media on his injured duo, Arteta provided contrasting timelines for their respective returns to action. "Jurrien is progressing really well," he noted. "He is on the pitch, we are ramping up now with certain actions and especially the volume and the load. I think he is on a good trajectory, but there is still a few weeks to go.
"Wilo, as we all know, it’s more a long-term injury. We have to wait and see. He needs to start to train with the group in the next week or so hopefully, and then see how he progresses from there.
"It’s been a long-term issue, and we want to make sure that every step that we take is the right one, he feels right to do that, because he’s such an important player for us."
Transfer targets identified as Aston Villa hold firm
Arsenal have already identified potential candidates to fill the void, with England international Ezri Konsa high on their shortlist. However, negotiations with Aston Villa have hit a stumbling block over the defender's valuation. While the Gunners have indicated a willingness to pay £45m, the Birmingham-based club is reportedly holding out for a fee closer to £60m.
Another name firmly on the radar is Jarell Quansah, the former Liverpool defender who impressed during the recent World Cup. Arteta is desperate to ensure the club makes the right move rather than a reactive one.
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Statement win sets the tone for title defense
Regardless of the transfer talk, the performance against City suggested Arsenal are ready to defend their Premier League crown. Calafiori needed less than 30 seconds to score the opening goal, while new signing Christos Tzolis provided two crucial assists for Havertz and Odegaard. Arteta was full of praise for his players' application. "A really good performance," he added. "To show the desire we showed and the reaction I was really impressed. I told them I really enjoyed watching them play."
The victory was particularly sweet as it came against Enzo Maresca’s City side in his first competitive outing since succeeding Pep Guardiola, with the 3-0 defeat marking City’s heaviest loss in a manager’s debut in 120 years. Arsenal fans will be buoyed by the fluidity of the attack, but the manager’s warnings about squad depth will resonate as the season approaches.
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