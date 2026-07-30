Mikel Arteta says this is 'the start and the standard' for Arsenal as coach looks to build on Premier League title success

The Gunners ended over two decades of hurt last term by lifting the Premier League trophy, proving they can compete at the highest level. Now, Arteta wants his side to cement their status alongside Europe's elite elite clubs year in, year out.

"Now we have to show that we belong to this level and we want to increase and take this football club to a different dimension," he added. "My ambition is that daily we nail the standards and the requirements on the day to be better the following day. That is the thing that we have to control. And maintaining that ambition, that discipline, that commitment and that positive energy through 11 months. That is the responsibility that we all have. If we all achieve that, we are going to be in a really strong position in May."