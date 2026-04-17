AFP
Mikel Arteta warned Premier League failure will have 'long-term consequences' for Arsenal as Man City increase pressure ahead of top-of-the-table clash
High stakes at the Etihad
Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium this Sunday for a crucial match that could ultimately determine the destination of the Premier League trophy. Arteta’s side currently lead the table with 70 points, yet their recent form has been hindered by an increasing injury crisis and three consecutive domestic defeats. A victory would allow the Gunners to extend their lead to nine points; however, a loss would shift the momentum back to Pep Guardiola’s team, who are renowned for their ability to handle the pressure that comes at the end of the season.
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta’s legacy on the line
Arsenal's suddenly precarious position has sparked fears of another collapse by Arteta's men. After finishing second in the Premier League in each of the last three seasons and there is growing belief that they will make it four in a row. Such a turn would surely see calls for Arteta to step down from his role despite the growth they have experienced under the Spanish coach.
Carragher has emphasised that the expectations for the current campaign have fundamentally shifted and that only a major trophy will justify Arteta's tactical evolution.
Writing in his Telegraphcolumn, Carragher explained why the stakes have never been higher: "For Mikel Arteta, the implications of falling short will be more serious; the validity of his approach hinges entirely on whether he is a Premier League or European champion over the next two months. A triumph will render all criticism up to this point of his reign irrelevant and meaningless. Fall short, and the recovery period will be one of rancour and recrimination."
He added: "Arsenal fans will not like to hear it, but finishing second for the last three years represented success. Finishing second in 2026 will undoubtedly be a failure. This is supposed to be Arsenal’s time, but the final push to win a major trophy is always the toughest. Football is full of examples of teams who suffered a near miss and put on a positive spin about the next season. More often than not, that next step is backwards."
Risk of long-term damage
The former England international suggested that another season without a major trophy could erode the foundational trust between the manager and the Arsenal supporters. He noted that failing to capitalise on their current advantage would leave the coaching staff in a vulnerable position regarding future recruitment and tactics.
Reflecting on the potential for lasting consequences at the Emirates, Carragher added: "Psychologically, it would be tougher to recover this summer and there is a greater chance of longer-term consequences if trust in the manager begins to evaporate. Whether Arsenal get the job done this season or not, Arteta will be under the most severe pressure of his reign to have a tactical rethink over the summer.
"As a winner, he can do that by design and with absolute authority. If he and his players are licking their wounds once more, changes in tactics and personnel will be due to public demand and from a position of weakness."
- Getty Images Sport
Daunting run-in for the Gunners
Arsenal must navigate a punishing schedule without key figures such as Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, who remain sidelined through injury. Following the clash at the Etihad, the Gunners will prepare for a daunting Champions League semi-final trip to face Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano. Arteta faces the ultimate test of his squad's depth and mental fortitude as they strive to avoid a fourth consecutive domestic defeat and prevent their season from unravelling in these final weeks.