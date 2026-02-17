Mikel Arteta hints Arsenal could make drastic change to pre-match routine amid spate of injuries

As a result of that spate of problems, Arteta has admitted that Arsenal are looking closely at their pre-match routine.

Asked if it was something that was being scrutinised internally ahead of facing Wolves in midweek, the Spanish tactician said: "Yeah, yeah, big time. They were very different. The first one was Willy when he rolled his ankle against Liverpool. Then we had two incidents with Riccy in the warmup in a really similar way.

"The other one was Bukayo after he rested in midweek, he didn't play against Kairat, and then against Leeds he gets an injury. Very unusual. Probably happened once or twice in six years I have been here and it happened four times there.

"So obviously we are looking at it. On Willy's one, very difficult to see. Sometimes as well you want to try and test a player before to see if they are ready and the warmup is another opportunity to do it. Bukayo's is very random because he never gave any symptoms or signals away that this could happen in the warm-up. It is what it is, we have to learn."