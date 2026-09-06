ZUMA Press Wire
Mika Godts Ajax Paris transfer Eredivisie Champions League interview
An emotional return to Amsterdam
Mika Godts made a poignant return to Amsterdam following Ajax's fixture against PSV on September 5, 2026, taking the opportunity to officially say goodbye to the supporters and his former team-mates. Speaking to ESPN NL after the match, the young winger described the experience as a beautiful moment at a club he holds in exceptionally high regard. Having spent pivotal years of his career developing at Ajax, the parting gesture underlined the deep bond he forged with the Dutch giants.
"It was a beautiful experience at a club I hold in high regard," Godts reflected, describing his emotional return to Amsterdam to officially bid farewell to the fans and his former team-mates.
- Pro Shots
Settling into life in Paris
Godts also opened up about his recent transition to his new club in Paris, noting that despite a hectic opening few weeks, he has settled in smoothly. He expressed appreciation for the warm welcome he received inside the dressing room of the reigning Champions League winners. Driven by a professional mentality, the winger emphasized his intention to play with confidence, bravery, and his natural flair to make an immediate impact.
"While the first few weeks were busy, I have settled in quickly and feel welcomed in the locker room of my new Champions League winning club," Godts noted, adding that he intends to "play with confidence and bravery" to bring his natural style of play to his new team.
Addressing the transfer circumstances
Reflecting on the nature of his departure, Godts addressed and confirmed that the move was handled with the utmost professionalism. He stressed that he maintained his absolute commitment and focus on Ajax until the very final moments to ensure a respectful and clean transition. Looking back fondly on his journey, the forward expressed immense pride in how much he developed during his time in Amsterdam.
"My departure was handled professionally, and I maintained my commitment to Ajax until the final moments to ensure a respectful transition," Godts confirmed
- AFP
Looking ahead to a new chapter
As he embarks on this daunting new challenge in the French capital, Godts' immediate focus is firmly set on adapting to his new team's tactical demands and carving out a prominent role. While charting his course at the highest level of European football, he continues to hold a strong affection for his former side, warmly wishing Ajax every success for the remainder of the season despite their recent struggles.
"As I begin my journey in Paris, I am focused on adapting to the team and making my mark," Godts concluded, while looking back fondly on his development and hoping that Ajax "will achieve success this season."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting