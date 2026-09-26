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Bayern Munich ready to hand Michael Olise mega new contract following sensational performance in Germany
A spectacular start in Munich
Olise is enjoying a phenomenal start to the campaign with Bayern. The 24-year-old French attacking midfielder has established himself as a vital asset for the Bavarian giants. His incredible early-season form has not gone unnoticed by the club's hierarchy. Bayern are now eager to reward his impressive performances and secure his long-term future in Germany.
Club bosses are ready to launch the big manoeuvres regarding a contract extension. Securing his signature on a new deal is rapidly becoming a top priority at the Allianz Arena.
- AFP
Rummenigge confirms future plans
Bayern supervisory board member Rummenigge has openly discussed the club's intentions to extend the winger's current deal. Speaking to AZ, the legendary executive praised the player's immense impact.
"Olise is under contract until 2029," he said. "At some point, the club will have to sit down with him and present a suitable offer. He is exceptional in his position."
The numbers behind the interest
The urgency to open contract talks stems directly from Olise's staggering attacking output. He has registered a remarkable eight goals and four assists in just seven matches this season.
Since arriving from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024, Olise has quickly become a key player for Bayern. In total, he has made 114 appearances, recording 50 goals and 58 assists. The 24-year-old has also delivered two Bundesliga titles, two German Super Cup trophies, and one DFB-Pokal to the Allianz Arena faithful.
- getty
What's next for Olise?
Bayern will now look to initiate formal discussions with Olise's representatives in the near future. While his current agreement runs until 2029, an updated contract would accurately reflect his rapidly rising status.
Securing a prompt extension would put an end to any potential uncertainty and allow both parties to focus entirely on football. The German heavyweights are clearly determined to keep him happy in Munich for the foreseeable future.
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