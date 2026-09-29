Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-TUR-ITAAFP
Donny Afroni

Michael Kayode reveals surprise at dream Italy debut after starring in Nations League victory over Turkey

M. Kayode
Italy
Turkiye
UEFA Nations League A

Brentford defender Michael Kayode has expressed his immense pride after enjoying a fairytale introduction to senior international football with Italy. The full-back played a pivotal role in the Azzurri's emphatic 4-1 Nations League win over Turkey, marking his first appearance with a goal and an assist.

  • A dream start for Brentford star

    Kayode admitted he was stunned by the immediate impact he made on the international stage during Italy's commanding victory in Bursa. The 22-year-old, who has been a consistent performer in the Premier League, was handed his senior bow by the national team and responded by involving himself in two of Italy's opening goals. After his initial effort was saved, allowing Davide Frattesi to turn in the rebound, Kayode then found the net himself to double the lead in what was a ruthless first-half display from the visitors.

    The victory was secured with further goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Francesco Pio Esposito, while Baris Alper Yilmaz grabbed a consolation for the hosts. Speaking to RAI Sport after the final whistle, the emotional full-back reflected on a night he will never forget. "I didn't expect my debut to go like this, so I am really happy," Kayode said.

  • Türkiye v Italy - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD2Getty Images Sport

    Redemption after Belgium setback

    The performance was a significant turnaround for the Azzurri, who had struggled in their previous outing against Belgium. Facing a hostile atmosphere at the Ataturk Spor Kompleksi Matli Stadyumu, Roberto Mancini’s side looked a completely different outfit compared to the team that fell to a 2-0 defeat just days earlier. Kayode highlighted the mental shift within the squad, noting that the players were determined to silence their critics and show that the recent loss was merely a temporary blip in their Nations League campaign.

    The Brentford man felt the team’s approach was exactly what was required to navigate a difficult away fixture. "We played in the first half with a fantastic simplicity and determination. We wanted to really prove ourselves, in a difficult match in an incredible stadium atmosphere, so winning here was fantastic," added Kayode.

  • Utilising the long-throw weapon

    One of the most distinctive features of Kayode's game at Brentford has been his ability to launch incredibly long throw-ins, a tactic he attempted to bring to the international stage. Despite the challenging weather conditions in Turkey, which saw the pitch become muddy and slick due to heavy rainfall, the defender was frequently seen attempting to dry the ball with a towel to maintain his advantage. It provided Italy with an extra dimension in the final third, keeping the Turkish defence under constant pressure whenever the ball went out of play.

    Kayode admitted that while the team had prepared for these set-piece routines, the elements made it difficult to execute them perfectly. "We had tried a few things in training, but it wasn't easy today with these conditions," he said of the heavy rain and mud.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Türkiye v Italy - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD2Getty Images Sport

    Looking ahead to the France clash

    With a successful debut now under his belt, Kayode is already looking toward the next major test for Italy. The confidence gained from the four-goal haul against Turkey has reinvigorated the squad as they prepare for a heavyweight clash against France. The full-back believes the emphatic nature of their latest win has set the tone for the remainder of their group stage matches, establishing a momentum that they were desperate to build following a period of inconsistency and disappointment. "We wanted to prove something and start the charge. Now we will face France," he concluded.

UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
UEFA Nations League A
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR